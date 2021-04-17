‘The Uchulú‘and the’ dancing engineer ‘will have a long-awaited meeting at El reventonazo de la Chola to make everyone dance with the song “No sé”, by the group Explosión de Iquitos.

The tiktoker left her native Pucallpa for a few days to appear in different entertainment spaces, as her talent for dancing has attracted the attention of users of social networks and viewers.

“I am quite excited because one of my dreams was to be on ‘TV’ and it is coming true. I thank the public for the affection and also the Chola Chabuca for the opportunity. My intention is to amuse people, “said Esau Reátegui Wong, the famous character’s real name.

Furthermore, the 20-year-old referred to his colleague ‘the dancing engineer‘, who also became a star of virtual platforms for his funny cumbia steps.

“There is a healthy rivalry of who made the song more popular, although I started with the dance, but beyond that, the public decides. He is a super cool person and we both want to bring joy to people with dancing, ”said ‘La Uchulú’, who is about to reach a million followers on TikTok.

‘La Uchulú’ participated in the recording of the official video clip of the song “No sé”

The cumbia group Explosión de Iquitos invited ‘La Uchulú’ to be part of the official video clip of their song “No sé”, which has been revolutionizing social networks with its catchy rhythm. The ‘Dancing Engineer’ is another of the tiktokers that will be present at the long-awaited launch of the musical group.

“Everything is ready … Get ready … This Sunday, April 18 at 4:00 pm, the video everyone was waiting for, Are you ready?”, Reads the preview of the audiovisual material.

