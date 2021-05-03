The Uchulú she spoke after participating for the first time in The Artist of the Year, a program hosted by Gisela Valcárcel that seeks to select the best talent of the season.

Via Instagram, the popular character of TikTok He thanked the expressions of affection he has received from his fans since he arrived from his hometown, Pucallpa, in Lima.

He confessed that he felt nervous on Gisela Valcárcel’s stage and acknowledged that he still needs to work hard to show all his talent. For actor Esaú Reátegui, dancing and singing in The Artist of the Year is an opportunity that he never thought he would have in such a short time.

“Very happy and proud of everything I am achieving thanks to the support of all my beautiful chululitos. You don’t know how grateful I am to all of you … Yesterday was a very beautiful night, full of adrenaline, nerves and a lot of emotion; my first time dancing and singing on a live stage, I never thought I’d get to this point in my life, “he said.

“I know that I have to improve in many things, and little by little I will achieve it, thank you very much my beautiful chululitos, always persevering, strength. I love you ”, concludes La Uchulú’s message.

the uchulú

During the last edition of The Artist of the Year, La Uchulú performed and danced the song “El siqui siqui”, with which he surprised the jury, made up of the actress Denisse Dibós and the conductor Aldo Miyashiro.

‘La Uchulú’, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.