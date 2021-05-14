Esau Reátegui, influencer who characterizes La Uchulú, revealed one of his biggest dreams now that he has gained great popularity on social networks.

In conversations with America Shows, the charismatic character also spoke about his incorporation and invitation to América TV programs, as well as the challenges he has been facing.

“My biggest dream always, always, always will be to help my family, buy a house for my mother, above all to fulfill all the things that she has not been able to do as a young woman,” said Esau, who is participating in El artist of the Year.

On the other hand, he talked about his last participation in En boca de todos, a program where he was part of a sequence.

“I liked that they have put my extreme catwalk, because that is my extreme catwalk there in Pucallpa, it is very nice, I love it, the only thing that has been missing is that they put water underneath,” added the pucallpino.

Tula Rodríguez advises La Uchulú

La Uchulú returned to visit the set of En boca de todos to announce her new project alongside Susy Díaz.

At one point in the talk with the panelists, Tula Rodriguez He took the opportunity to leave her a piece of advice, taking the former congresswoman as a reference.

“Susy is a character that has many years and people love her just as she is. If you have a character, you are still young. Keep maintaining that humility, keep maintaining that innocence, keep being genuine. Television dazzles us, but do not lose your essence because it is easy to get there, the difficult thing is to stay, “said the host.

La Uchulú, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.