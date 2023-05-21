In his program “Sports: on another court“, the former soccer player and host ‘Paco’ Bazán broadcast a video together with La Uchulú, who was invited to this television space of ATV. According to the audiovisual material, they announced it as the brand new pull of “JB en ATV”; However, the comedian clarified that she has not signed any contract or with Jorge Benavides nor with the house of communication in mention.

What did ‘Paco’ Bazán say along with La Uchulú?

The ex-archer of University of Sports He started this video with these words: “Family, how are we. I want to introduce you to JB’s new jale, La Uchulú.” To which the artist responded to correct the driver for the false information: “How? Well, I haven’t signed anything, not yet. Sir Jorge Benavides, I’m really hungry. I need to work, nobody hires me, well, now, ”she said, looking carefully at the camera.

What is the name of La Uchulú as a trans woman?

Once, on her social networks, one of her followers on Instagram asked her if she was going to call herself Uchulú, as a trans woman or, in any case, she was going to use another name. She replied that her name, from now on, would be Etza Alanís Reátegui Wong. The artist defined this name as “a pretty girl, with insecurities, but with great love for herself. A girl full of dreams, virtues and defects that make her unique. An angel who only wants to smile, but not suffer.

It should be noted that the actress is a recurring guest on the program “El reventonazo de la Chola”, hosted by Ernesto Pimentel in america televisionbut is not part of the official cast.

