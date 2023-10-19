She came out with flying colors. La Uchulú managed to win the first successful season of ‘La casa de Magaly’. The audience managed to take a liking to her, defending her from the acidic comments of Carlos Cacho and Andrés Hurtado, and finally crowning her, with their votes, as the best reality show participant. The award was a trip for two people to Cancun that greatly moved the comic actress, who even joked asking if the award was real, to which Magaly Medina He responded that “of course it was real,” because it was a serious program.

In the middle of a fun final gala edition of the show atvall the contestants of the program met again and were part of fun dynamics that marked coexistence in the house, such as ‘I can not stand’ and the striking raps where more than one hint was thrown.

