Etza Wongbetter known in the entertainment world as The Uchulú, has once again generated news, but not because of an event on television, but because of the inauguration of his venture in Pucallpa called Bechitos Restobar'. She used her social networks to spread this news and users celebrated this joy with messages full of love.

La Uchulú inaugurates its Bechitos Restobar venture

After leaving television, La Uchulú has seen ways to get ahead. Obviously, she has not left social networks and, rather, after the growth of her legion, she has remained more active on her platforms. Precisely, this has been the channel to share the news of his new venture with all his people.

In her Instagram stories you can see how Uchulú bursts the champagne bottle with a hammer, as a symbol of the premiere and opening of a new business. She is accompanied by her partners and some of her relatives, whom she thanks for all their support. “A dream come true”, he wrote on social media.

What does Bechitos Restobar, the La Uchulú food establishment, look like?

As seen in his Instagram stories, Bechitos Restobar, which is owned by La Uchulú, has decoration made of wood. Its style is rustic. It has wooden chairs and tables and has a large space, perfect for going as a couple or family. In addition, the restobar also has an outdoor space.

Who is Uchulú?

The Uchulúby name Etza Wong, is a jungle comedian who has gained great popularity on social networks, especially on TikTok. She has become a celebrity and has positioned herself as one of the favorites in Peru. Her charismatic Amazonian character went viral thanks to the choreography she performed for the song 'I don't know', by the musical group Explosión de Iquitos.

Although he initially created La Uchulú as a way to overcome depression during the coronavirus pandemic, his success on social networks was surprising, until he had the opportunity to reach América Televisión with the Chola Chabuca. She is now away from television, but she continues to create content on social networks.

What did Uchulú win in 'La casa de Magaly'?

Magaly Medinarevealed that the winner would be the character who obtained the most votes through social networks.The UchulúShe was surprised when she heard the announcement of the 'Queen of the Ampais'. Magaly presented the award with emotion: “It's a double package for you to go to Cancun.” Uchulú's response was forceful: “I'm going with my mom”.

