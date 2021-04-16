TikTok It has been the perfect ally for many young people who have taken refuge in this application as a result of the pandemic. Some have taken advantage of this window to make themselves known, as in the case of The Uchulú, a funny character from the jungle who, inadvertently, made the song “I don’t know” by the cumbia group Explosión de Iquitos fashionable.

With only 20 years old, Esau Reátegui Wong, real name of La Uchulú, left the heat of Pucallpa to settle in Lima for a few days and bring his charisma to the screens, as he became the new leader of El reventonazo de la Chola, thus marking his debut on national television.

This peculiar character spoke with La República and said that, before going viral, he was left without a job due to the pandemic and received help from his followers. In addition, he revealed how he created the “I don’t know” steps, which became a challenge on TikTok.

You are currently one of the most viral young Peruvians on social networks thanks to your challenge

I took it very excited, because the story of how the trend was created was somewhat calm. I thought people weren’t going to do it and it turned out that they did like it. One day I was in my house listless, sad, and since Explosión de Iquitos had already released that music, I went in to see and hear that very beautiful sound, because I started dancing. I tried to choreograph it and those little steps came out. The day after I published it, I thought that people were not going to do it, and I saw that 400 people had done it (the challenge). I was glad enough.

The song “I don’t know” by Explosión Iquitos became better known thanks to you

The fact that people do it (the challenge), we have been able to reach more people.

You have almost 1 million followers on TikTok

We are going up really fast.

How has your family taken this exposure that you have now in the media, social networks?

My mother was very happy when they called me to introduce me here (in programs in Lima). Since I don’t know Lima, I feel nervous and excited. My mom just saw me on television and is very excited.

What did you do before creating videos?

Before starting in the middle, I worked in a shopping center cleaning, but they fired me because of the pandemic, they cut staff.

When you lost your job and before you were known, how have you been coping with this crisis?

Normal, because during the pandemic I made videos for Facebook and YouTube, and it also reached some people, who sent me some food, gave me a little money.

How do you take all the exposure and popularity that you are gaining?

With a lot of joy and excitement, simply follow her and that people continue to enjoy the music, because that is the main idea; let them dance it, enjoy it, feel joy so that the spirits rise

How important what you say “that the spirits rise” because we are living a difficult time

That is the main idea, that people forget a little about their problems with the dances.

What did you feel when Explosión de Iquitos invited you to be a participant in the video “I don’t know”?

Like any person I was moved. I have been listening to Explosión de Iquitos for 10 years. They have very beautiful songs with their jungle touch. I really like that they offered me that opportunity.

How long are you staying in Lima?

Until Thursday.

You were seen singing in America today

Yes, although I do not like it very much, I am ashamed. I have that insecurity that a cock will come out (laughs).

Now that you have this exposure, how are you going to take advantage of it?

Since I am dedicated to this today, I want to study performing arts and business marketing.

La Uchulú, Explosión de Iquitos, its famous ‘dancing engineer’ will perform at El reventonazo de la chola on Saturday, April 17.

