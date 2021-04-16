Road to fame. Popular TikTok character La Uchulú traveled from his hometown of Pucallpa to perform on a television set for the first time.

The Peruvian tiktoker arrived on the program America Today, where he faced a dance challenge with the entertainer Edson Dávila, known as’Giselo‘.

They both moved to the beat of the hit song “I dont know”, A new version of the cumbia group Iquitos explosion which has gone viral on the TikTok platform.

“He says it’s his song. No, it’s my song. Please, put it on me, “said the popular influencer before starting the choreography of the challenge.

However, dancing was not the only talent he demonstrated Saúl Reátegui, who plays the character of La Uchulú .

At one point, he surprised the driver Ethel Pozo when he performed a ballad. “Sing beautiful, you are a talent,” said the presenter of America today.

At the end, Saúl Reátegui thanked the presenter Ernesto Pimentel for giving him the opportunity to participate in El reventonazo de la Chola during the broadcast of this Saturday, April 17 at 8.00 pm.

La Uchulú participated in the video clip of “I don’t know”

The participation of L Uchulú in the video clip of “I don’t know” with the group Explosión de Iquitos generated controversy on social networks . This is due to the fact that, according to the images that were disseminated on TikTok, the biosafety regulations to prevent the coronavirus would have been breached.

