Over time, the uchulu She has become one of the most beloved artists on Peruvian television. Since she debuted on TV as part of “El reventonazo de la Chola”, she has managed to win the affection of the public with her charm and charisma. After returning to her native Pucallpa, the comic actress spoke with the presenters of “América Hoy” and was encouraged to show live part of the apartment in which she currently lives.

YOU CAN SEE: They cheer her on! Users ask that La Uchulú replace Dayanita in “JB en ATV”: “It would be a good deal”

What is the house of La Uchulú like?

“america today” communicated exclusively with La Uchulú to find out in detail about the apartment that was recently purchased in his native Pucallpa. The comic actress was linked live and showed various environments of the place where she currently lives in front of cameras.

Room

A mahogany-colored door is the one that gives access to the main room of the department of La Uchulú. Brown furniture with cream combinations adorn the room in which the comic actress receives her guests. “She doesn’t have her cushions because a little animal wet the cushions,” she commented as she focused her cell phone on the armchairs she has.

La Uchulú: this is what her house in Pucallpa looks like. Photo: America TV

Dining room

In the same space is your dining room, which is made up of a small glass table with a dark brown base, as well as two chairs of the same color so you can sit. Here she enjoys each of her meals, both in the company of her family and alone.

La Uchulú: this is what her house in Pucallpa looks like. Photo: America TV

The kitchen

Likewise, he showed with emotion the space of his kitchen. According to the images, it can be seen that the drawers combine with the rest of the environments. However, she did not want to go into details, as she pointed out that she had just eaten and was not in a position to be revealed publicly. “I’m not going to teach that because I just had breakfast”he said with a nervous laugh.

La Uchulú: this is what her house in Pucallpa looks like. Photo: America TV

YOU CAN SEE: La Uchulú surprises with a change of look by leaving her hair and red lips behind

How does La Uchulú mobilize in Pucallpa?

On the other hand, the uchulu He boasted to cameras the bicycle he has. Despite the fact that the drivers of “América hoy” thought that this purchase was for exercise, the comedian clarified that in the city where she lives there are not many ways to travel from one place to another, so she decided to buy it and thus not have problems in the future. “Since there is no motorcycle, there is no motorcycle, there is no car, there is nothing… so, to go out, it is cheaper for me,” she said.

La Uchulú surprised with her change of look

we all met the uchulu with her characteristic red hair and lips, but a few days ago she surprised all her followers on social networks when she showed a completely renewed look. “I’m not used to other than my red hair and red lips, but this time I want you to know what a beautiful job I’ve done for myself,” she said.

#Uchulú #exclusively #shows #spacious #apartment #front #immense #park #Pucallpa