La Uchulú continues to surprise her followers with her different appearances on television. After his arrival in Lima, the popular character has walked through various sets of recordings and has captivated the viewer public.

After his participation in El Reventonazo de la Chola, Esau Reátegui He thanked the opportunity on his official Instagram account and highlighted everything he has learned in recent months.

“I am very happy for this beautiful experience, I hope you have enjoyed my participation very much. I know that I need to improve a lot and over time I have to polish myself more. I am grateful to the young Ernesto Pimentel for this opportunity to show my talent to more little people through television, ”he wrote.

The influencer of TikTok He ended his message with a special thanks to his followers, who applauded his visit to Lima and his time on different television channels.

“Very grateful to my audience that supports me every day, to be able to fulfill my dreams and trust me to have fun,” wrote La Uchulú on the social platform.

Who is La Uchulú and why did it go viral?

The curious character of TikTok It has captivated not only social media users, but also Peruvian viewers. Esaú Reátegui Wong is the young pucallpino who is behind La Uchulú and who had to go through various difficulties before becoming a viral success.

The influencer revealed to La República how he devised the choreography “I don’t know”. “One day I was at home listless, sad, and since Explosión de Iquitos had already released that music, I went in to see and hear that very beautiful sound, because I started dancing. I tried to choreograph it and those little steps came out. The day after I published it, I thought that people were not going to do it, and I saw that 400 people had done it (the challenge). I was happy enough, ”he said.

