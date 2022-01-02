It is no secret to anyone that The Uchulú He has been one of the media characters that has established himself in the national show during this 2021. His appearances in various television programs generated a pleasant moment for the viewer, so little by little he was gaining the affection of the public.

In addition, through his social networks, the popular character shared his adventures with his thousands of followers with the well-known Shamuko on the internet. For this reason, El reventonazo de la chola almost integrated him into its staff of artists, since his appearances in said program were made daily.

La Uchulú claims to look like Sheyla Rojas

The last occurrence of The Uchulú It was given through his stories on his Instagram account. There, he uploaded an image of himself next to another of Sheyla Rojas, noting that there is a great resemblance.

As it is recalled, Esaú Reátegui has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries in recent months, which is why he now sports a renewed appearance.

La Uchulú joked about her resemblance to Sheyla Rojas.

“Could it be that we do look alike? Sheyla Rojas, ñaña, we are like two drops of rain, “said La Uchulú on the camera’s social network.

La Uchulú announces the launch of its first album

After being decorated as America’s Revelation of the Year today, La Uchulú announced that it will soon release an album. According to its version, the tiktoker will compose the songs included in said production.