The tiktokers of the moment, ‘La Uchulú’ and ‘Dancing Engineer ‘, they claimed – in a humorous tone – to the singer Linda Caba of Iquitos explosion for the little exposure in the music video for “I don’t know.”

On Thursday, April 22, ‘La Uchulú’ published on TikTok -social network on the account with 1.2 million followers- a video titled Reclaiming my rights, in which he surprised Linda Caba from behind to demand that she “have two miserable seconds ”in the video clip.

To this, the cumbia singer responds: “I am the star and you are a shooting star.”

On the other hand, the ‘Dancing Engineer‘He challenged the artist Pucallpina to a dance duel, who assured that there is no comparison because she has better movements.

This latest clip – posted on Explosión de Iquitos’ TikTok account – raised 49,2000 views, while that of ‘La Uchulú’ had 2.3 million on its own profile. Likewise, both videos were also replicated in the Instagram stories of the cumbiambera group.

The choreographies performed independently by ‘La Uchulú’ and the ‘Dancing Engineer’ helped the cover of “No sé”, performed by Explosión de Iquitos, to go viral.

After that, the cumbia group invited both characters to be part of the official video clip of the song, released on YouTube on Sunday, April 18, and that in less than a week has already exceeded one and a half million views.

