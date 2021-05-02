Last Saturday, May 1, ‘La Uchulú’ reappeared in El reventonazo de la Chola and The Artist of the Year, where he demonstrated his talent in dance and acting. Next to the Chola Chabuca Y Gisela Valcárcel, participated in funny sequences alongside the artists.

Through his social networks, the charismatic character shared stories of his followers, who tuned in America TV to be able to see it. In one of his publications, he showed his mother, who was celebrating his appearance on the small screen.

“ The love of my life looking at me, mommy beautiful I love you ”, he wrote expressing his joy because his family appreciated his performance.

‘La Uchulú’ won the affection of locals and strangers after going viral for her choreography of “I don’t know”, a song that Explosión de Iquitos performs on Tiktok.

After this, she was invited to many television shows. América TV received her as an artist, presenting her in each space as such.

‘La Uchulú’ on his success

In statements to the media, Esaú Reátegui (real name of the artist), spoke of his character ‘La Uchulú’ and the popularity he has been enjoying thanks to his talent for dance and comedy.

“I have taken it in a normal way, super cool. I still do not feel the hit so strong from the public because I have not had presentations or shows to really know the impact of how much I can pull in a place, “he said.

“Nor do I want all this to drive me crazy because I do not want to lose my essence and people see that I become believed, that does not go with me,” he added.

