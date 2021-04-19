Moved. The famous tiktoker La Uchulú celebrated its million followers on the popular platform to the rhythm of the song “I dont know”, whose choreography made her known on social networks.

“We are already a million chululitos on TikTok, I love you, thank you very much. Let’s go for more! ”He wrote in the description. The video was also replicated in their stories of Instagram.

As you remember, Esau Reátegui Wong, the name of the young man who created the character, caused a sensation thanks to the dance steps of the cover performed by the Explosión de Iquitos orchestra.

After his success on the Chinese platform, he appeared on well-known television shows, such as El reventonazo de la Chola. There he was part of a funny sequence together with the comic actors of Ernesto Pimentel’s humorous space.

The Uchulú on her fame

In conversations with La República, Esaú Reátegui Wong spoke about her character La Uchulú and how the famous dance step was born that led her to a million followers in Tiktok.

“The story of how the trend was created was a quiet one. I thought people weren’t going to do it and it turned out that they did like it. One day I was at home feeling reluctant, sad, and since Explosión de Iquitos had already released that music, I went in to see and hear that very beautiful sound, because I started dancing, “he commented.

“ I tried to choreograph it and those little steps came out. The day after I published it, I thought that people were not going to do it, and I saw that 400 people had done it (the challenge). I was happy enough ”, expressed the influencer.

´La Uchulú´ is the popular character created by the young pucallpino Esaú Reátegui during the pandemic. Photo: La Uchulú / Instagram

