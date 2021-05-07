The Uchulú achieved a new achievement in his nascent artistic career. The influencer made his debut as a singer days ago when he presented his first song “Pobre pero pituca” on the set of América Televisión and now the video for the song has managed to become one of the trends on YouTube.

Esau Reátegui, who plays the popular character, shared screenshots that show the success of his musical production on the streaming platform.

The ‘lyric video’ of the single was released on May 5 and In less than 24 hours it has accumulated more than 80,000 reproductions , thus reaching number 13 in the list of the social network.

The comments left by users of Youtube They did not wait, adding almost 2,000 messages. The followers of La Uchulú congratulated her on this new stage in her recent career and suggested that she release more songs.

“Congratulations on your song, I loved it”, “At this rate you will be one of the most popular youtubers in Peru” and “We loved it”, are some of the opinions.

La Uchulú thanks her fans after getting a job on TV

Esau Reátegui, popular comedic influencer, dedicated a message to his Instagram fans after he finalized his entry into the cast of The chola blowout. The interpreter of La Uchulú did not hesitate to thank his fans for supporting him to expand his career on television.

“I make this video to thank you for all the support, affection and love that you always give me. All of this would not be true if it weren’t for you. I am happy and content for these opportunities, because I have the support of my mother, my friends and also Ernesto Pimentel, who has given me the opportunity to show my talent on television, “he said in the clip.

La Uchulú, latest news:

