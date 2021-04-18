The Uchulú She temporarily moved away from her native Pucallpa to visit the Peruvian capital and visit different television channels to which she was invited. On everyone’s lips, América Hoy and El reventonazo de la chola are some of them.

The TikTok character also took the opportunity to meet figures from the entertainment medium and joined the comic actress Dayanita in a fun video for social networks.

Both danced to the rhythm of “No sé”, a song by the Explosión de Iquitos group that catapulted La Uchulú to fame, who went viral on different virtual platforms thanks to her unique choreography.

The video was posted on Dayanita’s official TikTok account and her fans were quick to react. “Let Uchulú stay with Dayanita in JB in ATV!”, “They are my favorites! I adore them, they are my favorite artists ”,“ My two favorite artists together! I love you “,” From the jungle its charm and from TikTok its joy! “, Were some messages from users.

Jorge Benavides jokes about replacing Dayanita with La Uchulú

During ‘the casting of María la del barrio’ of the comedy program JB on ATV, Jorge Benavides ‘threatened’ Dayanita with removing her from his cast and replacing her with the tiktoker Uchulú.

The hilarious scene occurred when the comic actress was playing the evil telenovela character Soraya Montenegro, but her performance did not convince ‘Aunt Gloria’, played by JB.

“If you are upset, you leave, I don’t need you, little girl, behind you there is a colon, Uchulú is calling me,” said Jorge Benavides to Dayanita’s surprise. “Who wants Uchulú to come?” The television producer continued jokingly.

“No ma’am, I’m already in character, I’m already in character, ma’am!” Dayanita replied to the strict ‘Aunt Gloria’. “No one is going to be like me, ma’am,” she added seriously.

Dayanita, latest news:

