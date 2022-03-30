Wednesday, March 30, 2022
La tusa Pékerman: the memes of Colombians by the technician in Venezuela

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
Memes Pekerman

Social networks have been filled with memes missing the former National Team coach.

Photo:

Twitter screenshot

Social networks have been filled with memes missing the former coach of the National Team.

The Argentine coach had not managed a team since leaving the Colombian National Team.

Within the framework of the Colombia – Venezuela match that will be played this Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 pm at the Cachamay stadium, in Puerto Ordaz, It will be known if the Colombian team will be able to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar under the direction of Reinaldo Rueda.

The guaranteed places for the 2022 World Cup are for Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay, while in the matches on March 29 the playoff quota between Peru, Colombia and Chile will be decided.

However, The memes for the ‘tusa’ by the director José Pékerman, who directed the coffee team from 2012 to 2018 and now directs the Venezuelan team, did not wait long on networks.

(You may be interested in: Colombia National Team: the accounts to reach the playoffs)

It is worth remembering that it was under the direction of Pékerman that the Colombian National Team was once again in a World Cup and reached the quarterfinals, the most advanced stage to date.

Pékerman was announced as the new coach of the Vinotinto in November 2021 and debuted in this position in January 2022, when Venezuela beat Bolivia 4-1 during the South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

To advance in the elimination process, the Colombian team must not only beat Venezuela but also hope that Peru loses or draws against Paraguay.

Trends WEATHER

More news

– Luis Díaz and James: Colombia trusts the National Team’s cracks

– José Pekerman: ‘This time I have the Venezuela shirt’

– José Pékerman: the real story of how he was removed from the Colombian National Team

