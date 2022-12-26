Manuel Bermúdez has a polyamorous family with three husbands, a bed so wide it barely fits into the room, and a history of first times. He was not only the protagonist with Alejandro Rodríguez of the first homosexual marital union in Colombia in the year 2000, but in 2017 they sealed the first marriage of three. Now, his family has just been recognized by the Colombian justice with a decision that vindicates his pension rights and revolutionizes the laws of the country.

“I am an atypical crazy woman, we are atypical crazy women,” she says and laughs as she prepares a coffee at her home in Robledo, a neighborhood in northwestern Medellín. She doesn’t say gay, but crazy, which for years was a pejorative way of calling homosexuals in one of the most conservative cities in the country. Her house is, however, that of a family so traditional from Antioquia that it has a Christmas tree up to the ceiling, lights, decorations, and a patio with trees from which sweet mangoes fall. But it is not common: there are three husbands. And for a while there were four.

The story of this trie begins in 1999 when the word polyamory was not in vogue and with no other ambition than that of two men who liked each other and wanted to have sex. Manuel met Alejandro one night and they began dating without commitment. They soon fell in love and, after a year, they were married in a symbolic wedding before a notary. With the opposition of the Catholic Church and other notaries, but under the spotlight of the media they said: “we are going to love each other for the rest of our lives.”

It was a symbolic and political act, a provocation to shake the city and agitate the fight for homosexual marriage, which in the early 2000s was an incipient fight in Colombia (it was finally approved in 2016). Seven years later, when the Constitutional Court extended de facto marital union rights to homosexual couples, Manuel and Alejandro legalized their conjugal union again. They were civilly married and had all the rights of any marriage.

The Supreme Court of Justice published a ruling that recognizes that families can also be made up of polyamorous relationships. Santiago Mesa

Then, as happens with many couples, one of them met someone else. Alejandro fell in love with Esnéider Zabala, a boy from the choir at the university where he studied. He decided to tell Manuel and, instead of separating, they added him to the relationship. “I said, well, why can’t my husband have a boyfriend. It seems very unfair to me that people take so long to fall in love, to conquer the other and then separate so abruptly”, Manuel recalls that moment, crucial for what happened later. At first Manuel, who is a university professor, did not like Esnéider, who worked in health companies, but he ended up deeply in love. “I don’t know how this is, but let’s start to see what life is like for the three of them,” he adds.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

They were three professionals sharing “bed, roof and house”. A threesome, not a threesome, they clarify, because it went beyond the sexual. They were a family of three and that’s how they introduced themselves. “Of course we have sex between the three of us, but this family is founded on love. I remember one afternoon that we were watching television with my nephews and we introduced them to Esnéider. A nephew said to me: ‘Uncle, another boyfriend?’ I naturally said yes and they began to validate it and call them uncles”, says Bermúdez.

They spent 10 years together as a stable trie, with joys, potholes and hard moments like any coexistence. None of them feels theoretician or propagandist of polyamory. “People are sometimes disappointed,” says Bermúdez. “For polyamory you have to be very intelligent because it is not about entering a relationship and joining, but about making the rest fall in love. Fall in love with one, good; two, complicated; three, very difficult. So those who have tried to enter the family have not been able to”, says Alejandro Rodríguez, a professional dancer and the observer and filter of those who approach their relationship with the desire to divide them.

Then they decided to add another partner. Víctor Prada, theater actor and psychoanalysis student, became “the fourth”. “That’s how they introduced me. The first night I didn’t sleep because of the emotion because I was with three men in bed”, he recalls, who after dating the three of them for a while, joined the family and went to live with them. His dream, he says, was always to have a stable family and he found it there.

The death that put them to the test

However, death came to shake this untraditional family. In 2014, Esnéider was diagnosed with stomach cancer and was told that she had three months to live. Each husband took a different stance in the face of agony. Alejandro dedicated himself to caring for and pleasing the patient in all his whims; Victor became the strong one at the request of the dying man; and Manuel who gave him energy. “I told her love, if you know you’re going to die in three months, well, we’re going to have a good time, you’re going to do whatever you want.” Despite that, they admit it was devastating.

Months after the death, Manuel and Alejandro asked the pension fund to which Esnéider was affiliated to grant them a survivor’s pension as beneficiaries of their deceased loved one. It would be 50% for each one. The private fund denied them, arguing that it did not recognize polyamorous families, but rather those of two people, and that the boy’s mother had requested the pension.

From left to right: Alejandro Rodríguez, Esnéider Zabala, Víctor Hugo Prada and Manuel José Bermúdez. Courtesy

But since their relationship was public, they managed to demonstrate the 5-year cohabitation requirement before a judge. Then the Court of Medellín agreed with them, indicated that the mother did not live with Esnéider and ordered the fund to give them the corresponding money and retroactively. 4 years had passed since the death. In a surprising ruling for an often conservative justice, the court said its decision was based on the importance of autonomy. “Several people, regardless of their sex, can come together with the intention of building a family and one person can love two at the same time and three can also love each other,” the magistrates argued.

The legal process did not stop there. The pension fund filed an appeal and the case ended up in the labor chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice. In the meantime that produced the pachydermia of justice, Alejandro, Manuel and Víctor (the last one to come into the relationship) starred in another first time: they went before a notary and made the first marriage of three. The document stated: “constitution of the patrimonial regime of trieja”. Thus they formalized polyamory.

Three times they were right

Now, the Court has just ruled in favor of the spouses. It determined that this polyamorous family must be protected and that their pension rights must be recognized. Santander magistrate Rafael Brito explained that the sentence recognizes that people can choose their family model. “What the pension fund was trying to do was impose a discriminatory family standard that violates equality.” Until now, in Colombia it was allowed to divide the survivor’s pension between the spouse and permanent partner, that is, between husband and lover, who had to live in separate houses, but not between the different members of polyamorous relationships who lived together in a stable manner.

The news was received with surprise and joy at the house in Medellín. “For us it’s not about money, but about defending our family,” says Manuel, sitting on the first floor of the house where they have a theater. Only he and Alejandro will receive half the minimum wage each. Victor, no. He had been in the relationship for a year and a half when Esneider died, so he didn’t qualify. “I never demanded anything because legally it does not cover me, but I also lost my loved one and I am a widower,” he says.

The high court has just ruled in favor of the spouses and determined that this polyamorous family must be protected and that their pension rights must be recognized. Santiago Mesa

The magistrate has thus explained the effects of the sentence. “The number of permanent companions is irrelevant. In this case there were three, but they can be more and have the same right proportionally. The legal problem was to determine whether, for the purpose of the survivor’s pension, the figure of simultaneous coexistence with a permanent partner should be understood as the simultaneity of households rather than just one with multiple members,” he told the internal media of the Court.

For the spouses, the decision could make life easier for the polyamorous. “From now on, anyone can think about all the potentialities of the marriage of three or polyamory. This magistrate will go down in history as the one who dared to introduce jurisprudence for the first time, those words that did not exist”, affirms Manuel. In Medellín there is already talk of a group of polyamorous people who want to get married.

But from a more personal perspective, they see the sentence as a vindication of Esnéider, of the love they had for each other. “It means that they recognize us as family. That he understands that the home we have, in addition to being stable, is visible and legal”, concludes Víctor, the fourth husband. And that other people dare to live as free spirits and form the families they want. “We want to be an example of recovering love in the family, in any type of family,” says Manuel.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.