Fidel Martínez and Michal Estrada guaranteed this Monday with their goals the 2-1 victory of the Ecuadorian national team over that of Bolivia in a friendly in which Rodrigo Ramallo closed the gap in the 94th minute.

The match served as a preparation for both teams in a month-end in which they had to play two rounds of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but They were postponed due to restrictions caused by the advance of the pandemic.

Martínez and Estrada were the attack points used today by Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro. And both forwards responded with goals: Martínez in the 37th minute and Estrada in the 59th.

The advantage was shortened in the last action of the game, at minute 94, with a shot from Ramallo.

The pressure of the Ecuadorians did not yield goals in the first half due to the attentive defense of Bolivia, who was comfortable to wait with her lines gathered around the goal of Javier Rojas, who quickly neutralized several skirmishes.

The local insistence paid off in the 37th minute, after a center from the far right Pedro Pablo Perlaza, who hit Estrada head on, released Rojas and from close range the attacker Martinez scored.

Bolivia came out of its confinement and with counterattacks was able to tie. The first time was for striker Bruno Miranda, whose shot was blocked by goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez, at minute 39, and in the last action of the first half, Domínguez again saved his team from a shot for goal by Moreno Martins.

The attacker Ángel Mena was unmarked on the right and headed for a shot that hit the vertical, midfielder Christian Noboa took the rebound and finished off the Bolivian goal in another clear goal option for the local, at minute 56.

Ecuador took advantage of the spaces left in defense by Bolivia and scored the second goal, after a great action by the striker Estrada, who won a ball to the opposite midfield, built a wall with Martínez and, with a flush shot to the left side, Estrada scored in the 59th minute.

The entry of forward Gonzalo Plata and Argentine-Ecuadorian midfielder Damián Díaz allowed them both to get together and create a great action, which It ended with a shot to the side of the bow by debutant Díaz.

#Tri #continues #convince