Judith Bustos, known in the artistic world as La Tigresa del Oriente, is one of the most beloved figures in the medium for the unique and catchy songs she has released over the years.

In 2020, he went through a very difficult time after catching the coronavirus. La Tigresa tells us details of her recovery and how she has managed to reinvent herself in this pandemic.

However, he expressed his outrage at witnessing the lack of support from the Government for the artistic field. “We feel like we are the last wheel on the car,” he said.

– How has the pandemic affected you?

The pandemic has affected me terribly. After I was discharged, when I no longer had the virus, there it left me with tremendous consequences. I felt bad, I couldn’t walk for a long time, I got tired.

Before I ran four laps of the park, but after my contagion I could not do a single lap. I got tired, my back and my waist ached, I was very affected, but today I am already well thanks to God. I am full of projects to continue working on music, which is what I like.

– What projects did you have?

Before the pandemic, I was ready to travel to Europe, because the promoter from Paris told me: “Now Tigresita, go packing your bags. I already have your ticket, everything is ready ”. Because I was going to record the song “La vida en rosa” in Paris, the projection was to make the video at the Eiffel Tower.

I was excited, because no Peruvian has gone to make a video at the Eiffel Tower. But hey, I hope that when all this happens I can resume that project, because right now everything is terrible.

– How have you reinvented yourself to cope with this crisis?

I am a very active woman doing my things, I do not sit idly by. Even though he gave me the virus, he wanted to kill me, but he couldn’t with me, because I have come out of this disease successfully. I started to reinvent myself by selling my masks, face shields, rompers.

I was also making personal videos, greetings and all that. I keep doing my things, I keep working, I’m producing songs, right now we are going to make a video. But what has lifted me are my personalized videos, people ask and that is what I am living with now.

– Many artists have stated that they cannot find support from the Government …

I feel that the government abandoned us, they are doing nothing to move us forward, to give us a hand. They have given bonuses, but the artists did not get it. We (the artists) feel like we are the last wheel on the car.

There are many artists who have died in misery and no Government, no Minister of Culture has cared about us. I don’t just mean the artist who composes songs, the artist who sets the melody, but artists of all levels. We artists are very hurt.

I see artists who are trumpeters, folklorists, who are playing their music at the doors of the houses, waiting for someone to give them a sun, and while others who nobody knows them have a lot of money.

I am an artist who has traveled to different parts of the world bringing my musical culture from my country and I want the Government to recognize me. I tell you that I got on a boat discovered sailing through the Sea of ​​Galilee, they put the national anthem and raised the Peruvian flag, what other artist has brought our musical culture to that part of the world? That is why I demand that they recognize me in life (as an artist).

– In this second confinement you mentioned that you had thought about opening your hairdresser, now that the quarantine has been lifted, does that idea still stand?

Right now I’m about to reinvent my hairdresser, maybe open another type of business because I have people who want to work with me. We are also going to deliver, we have to see because there is still no artistic work.

We are going to deliver pork rinds, guinea pig, pachamanca. I will post on my social networks for all those who want to support me to place their order and they will be taken to their house.

That is in my work plans until the artistic work is regularized.

– Has any candidate asked you to write a song for his political campaign?

I am recording, I am making a letter with the best possible for our candidate Yonhy lescano of Popular Action.

I have not yet named (the song) but it has a positive message for youth, against corruption, the economy, education, and for citizen security. All that I have put into the letter.

What happens is that years ago I was ready to be a candidate (for Congress) for Popular Action. At that time I was working as a stylist, characterizing the television programs, so we started doing the promotion (campaign), the first visit was at El Agustino.

Suddenly an announcement came from Europe, a person from a medium called to do a show there in Egypt. For me, Egypt was like a dream, I could not believe it, I said well, between my candidacy for Congress, I prefer to travel to see Egypt, because with my money I could never do it. So I resigned from the party and went to Egypt, that was the reason why I did not become a candidate.

Later, for the PPK government, I was also going to be a candidate because I wanted there to be laws that protect artists, so they told me (those of the party): “Now, Tigresita, this time yes,” and it turns out that the person who I had entered the wrong address. An address that he wrote wrong from my house and there was another one on my ID. So that’s where the game takes me out.

– Are you working on a musical project?

Yes, I already have a song made that I am about to record. The lyrics and music are now finished, I just need to record it, make a video for it and that’s it.

La Tigresa del Oriente, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.