La Tigresa del Oriente appeared in style on the program “At home with Telemundo”, in which she presented her new song “Turn off the light”. During her stay on the program, the driver Carlos Adyan asked her about her OnlyFans and how she looks in her photographs; She immediately mentioned the Mexican Lyn May with whom she recommended doing a presentation and promised to invite them both to another episode of the Telemundo space. However, at the moment our beloved Tigress wanted to say goodbye to the presenter, she fell while trying to kiss him.

“I am going to give you some positive garritas with great affection. Oh, how delicious, daddy, ”she said as she approached Carlos Adyan to kiss him to no avail, as they both fell to the floor.