Juana Judith Bustos Ahuite, known in the entertainment world as the Tigress of the East, says that she is still suffering the consequences left by the coronavirus that she contracted in August 2020 and hopes to receive the vaccine against the disease soon.

“I had very strong sequelae in my back, back pain, I had COVID-19”, Commented the artist in dialogue with La República. The famous artist born in the Peruvian jungle confesses that she takes medicinal herbs, since she prefers not to go to health centers because they are at the top of her capacity. “That relieves my pain a lot and anyway, as we have seen on television, I ruled out ivermectin because it is not good to self-medicate,” he continued.

The Tigress of the East too expressed his excitement at the arrival of the first batch of Sinopharm vaccines and he did not hesitate to assure that he is not afraid of vaccines, unlike many people who are suspicious. “I would get vaccinated, because we are already seeing how strong the second wave of the pandemic is,” he said.

La Tigresa del Oriente assures that she will be vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as she has the opportunity and plans to move away from artistic life. Photo: The Republic archive

Given the current situation of the health system in Peru, the singer regrets being forced to leave her home to continue working. “I can’t be at home, I have to go out for insurance, rehearsals for a recording. Now one has to look for it, you can’t wait. I do not have a pension, I do not have a retirement, I live from my work with art ”, he explained.

Like many other artists, La Tigresa del Oriente sought to generate income by performing concerts and virtual greetings; however, this was not enough to cover all their expenses. On the other hand, she was very sorry for the seizure of her bank accounts due to debts that she had with the municipality of her district and she could not collect the money that her fellow artists and followers had deposited with her as support.

La Tigresa del Oriente assures that she will be vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as she has the opportunity and plans to move away from artistic life. Photo: The Republic archive

“I was infected with COVID-19, my fellow artists were very generous with me and gave me help. Ernesto Pimentel deposited me a figure, he is very generous with me ”, he said.

“I did not have a job at the beginning of the pandemic, my daughter was helping me, but when I was discharged, I thought of withdrawing that money from the bank to buy medicines, pay my bills for electricity, water, telephones, when I found the surprise that there was nothing to charge (…) I continue with the consequences, I want to buy more medicines, I don’t have a job, that’s an abuse, they are hurting me a lot, “he explained.

Despite this series of difficulties, La Tigresa del Oriente continues working and recently became the figure of the Caja Trujillo Nuevo Dawn program for entrepreneurs, which will raffle prizes every week.

“That has helped me a lot to cover my food expenses and debts, I have to be doing my things. I also found Dr. Oscar Torres, very generous, who covered my dental treatment, I am very grateful to him for my smile, ”she explained.

At 75 years old, Juana Judith Bustos does not plan to hang up her colorful outfits and still dreams of upcoming musical projects. “My artistic work is still supporting me, I have the royalties that Apdayc gives us to artists, something always falls for me. It won’t be that much money, but something is something. That is how I am maintaining myself, I still do not think about leaving my artistic career, there is a Tigress for a while ”, he said.

In addition, she tells excited that a promoter from Paris suggested that she travel to record a video clip that will have the famous Eiffel Tower as its background. “I’m going to sing ‘La vie en rose’ by Edith Piaf. That was before the pandemic, they had already announced me and everything was ready, I had already requested my visa renewal, I hope that dream comes true, “he concluded.

La Tigresa del Oriente, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.