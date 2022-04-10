Once again, the popular singer known as The tigress of the east is affected by cyber criminals having been hacked for the second time. On this occasion, she revealed that she cannot access her social networks such as Facebook —a space where she has more than 200,000 followers— and YouTube, as well as her email.

The Peruvian artist reported the incident to the Dirincri and is waiting for the authorities to find the person responsible. Likewise, Judith Bustos, the singer’s real name, claims to have clues as to who could have been the culprit, although she prefers not to give details because she does not have enough evidence to prove it.

What did La Tigresa del Oriente say about the hacker?

“My email and my platforms like YouTube and Facebook have been hacked, they have me tied hand and foot, I can’t do anything. I have just filed a complaint with Dirincri, in the specialized area (computer crimes) and I hope that the Police find out who is responsible, I have some suspicions of who it could be, but I am not sure, I do not have the evidence and I prefer not to give his name ”, expressed La Tigresa del Oriente.

The Tigress of the East was awarded at the end of 2021 by the Congress of the Republic. Photo: Twitter

He also expressed his anguish, since he says that he has not “harmed anyone” and only focuses on working on his career. “I don’t understand why they do this to me”, said the 76-year-old artist. On the other hand, she pointed out that she hoped, soon, to resume her activities abroad, such as a tour that she had planned in countries such as France and Italy.

It is not the first time that La Tigresa del Oriente has been hacked

In December 2020, the interpreter of “New Dawn” surprised her followers by revealing that criminals intervened her social networks and tried to ask her family and friends for money, taking advantage of the delicate health condition she was facing at that time. In November of the same year, she was diagnosed with deafness in both ears, after suffering severe headaches and ringing sensations.

The Tigress of the East is once again a victim of cybercrime. Photo: YouTube