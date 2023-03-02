Tuxtla Gutiérrez.- The lifeless body of Irma Consuelo Cielo Serrano Castro, ‘La Tigresa’ could be transferred to Mexico City (CDMX) for a posthumous tribute at the Fru Fru Theater, a venue that he bought for its subsequent remodeling in 1973.

This is how he said an interview for Ventaneando this March 1, 2023, the day the best known only as Irma Serrano lost her life.

The one born on December 9, 1933, in Comitán de Domínguez, Chiapas, fIt was an evening at the San José Campus funeral homelocated south of the capital of the southern state.

Loved ones and fans came to the place, who were able to go to the room where the lifeless body of ‘La Tigresa’ was found.

“Irma Serrano is from the town, it is not exclusive to anyone, it was always the town, so with respect for order and security there is no reason to prevent people from coming to the funeral home to say goodbye to her,” he said after speaking about the aforementioned .

Who was The Tigress?

Irma Serrano, known as ‘La Tigresa’, was a prominent Mexican actress and singer who died on March 1, 2023 at the age of 89. She began her career in Mexican cinema in the 1950s and quickly became one of the most popular actresses in the country.

Despite her acting success, Irma Serrano also dabbled lightly in music and politics. Her strong and bold personality earned her the nickname ‘La Tigress’.

In her political facet, she became a federal deputy in Mexico in the 1990s. It was a stage marked by controversy and scandal.

Despite the ups and downs in her career and personal life, Irma Serrano was undoubtedly an important figure in Mexican popular culture with scandals that set trends at important moments for the Republic.

She even had a fleeting affair with President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz a year after the Tlatelolco massacre. The Tigress is part of history.