The 3rd Iba Global Boxing Forum, concluded today in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), had its key event in the Iba Champions Night. The 8 “Pro Series” matches were in fact the closing of the meeting dedicated to the present and future of Iba boxing. Among the matches – among the referees also the Italian Luca Vadilonga – the one of the women’s 57 kg was also held in the program in which our Irma Testa was confronted with the Kazakh, Asian gold and world bronze 2022, Karina Ibragimova.

The blue Olympic bronze, world silver and European gold, at the end of 5 intense rounds, well contested, won with a unanimous verdict and conquered the Belt of the Iba Champions Night 2022. The award was given by the 2008 super heavyweight Olympian Roberto Cammarelle, present in the UAE as a Testimonial and speaker of the GBF. An exhibition that confirms the stature of the policewoman from Torre Annunziata, the first Italian present at the Games in 2016 and the first to climb the five-circle podium. In the end, Irma cashed a check for $30,000, while runners-up received a $20,000 prize.