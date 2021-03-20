La Terraza by Pablo González started as a minor project by the chef, but in a few years it has become one more benchmark of Murcian signature kitchens The Terrace of Pablo González. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM SERGIO GALLEGO Saturday, March 20, 2021, 09:32



Pablo González seems to have it clear. If La Terraza started more as the solution to a magnificent space that seemed to be wasted in the Finca Buenavista than as a project that the chef had been muttering about for years, today this charming place overlooking the gardens of the Finca itself seems to have taken pr entity