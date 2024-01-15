La Storia streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode

Tonight, Monday 15 January 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the second episode of La Storia will be broadcast, a TV series based on the novel by Elsa Morante directed by Francesca Archibugi. In the cast: Jasmine Trinca, Elio Germano, Asia Argento, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Francesco Zenga and with Valerio Mastandrea. Where to watch La Storia live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, airs tonight, Monday 15 January 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1.

History live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch La Storia on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1? We'll tell you right away: four episodes will be broadcast in total: the first on Monday 8 January 2024; the fourth and last on Monday 29 January 2024. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):