La Spezia – A new highway construction site will be opened in La Spezia. From Thursday 31 August to Wednesday 13 September the section of the A15 link road near the Santo Stefano Magra tollbooth will be affected by a narrowing to allow the replacement of the safety barriers that separate the two carriageways. the construction site, one hundred meters longwill reduce the number of lanes from two to one in both directions. Therefore, Salt communicates, from 7 on 31 August to 17 on 13 September “passage in the fast lane for a length of 250 meters in the direction of La Spezia will be prohibited”.

But not only. It will come passage is also forbidden, from 6 to 24, “vehicles and/or exceptional transports with a width exceeding 3 meters and 30 centimetres. It will also be forbidden to “transit in the fast lane for 320 meters in the direction of Santo Stefano”. Furthermore, as already happened last month, from 6 to 20 vehicles coming from the toll booth and heading to La Spezia will have to exit towards Santo Stefano Magra and reconnect towards the city thanks to the rear port areas. Lastly, subject to coordination with the police, access “to the motorway from the Fornola junction may be temporarily banned if the traffic volumes in the direction of Santo Stefano are such as not to guarantee adequate safety conditions on ordinary roads” .

The works in question have been included in the modernization plan of the route and are foreseen in a limited period of time. “The timing chosen for the intervention – Salt said – responds to the needs of the territory. The end of the construction site is, in fact, expected before the start of the schools”, scheduled for Thursday 14 September. “With this solution, possible interference with both tourist traffic and the resumption of educational activities was avoided, two moments usually characterized by intense vehicular flows”.