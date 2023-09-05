La Spezia – The ball slips away quickly, as it did on the billiard table. The net, brand new, swells again. And the choir for Don Bosco Calcio rises loud among the hills of Pagliari. The Franco Cimma sports field is ready. The laying of the new synthetic turf has been completed and since yesterday one of the historic fields of the province is once again available to young people from La Spezia. It was the youngest pupil of the Rossoneri youth team who inaugurated it, with a perfect penalty. A surgical right hand left no way out for the Sport councilor Marco Frascatore, who accompanied the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini and his colleague in charge of Public Works Pietro Antonio Cimino.

«I’m very excited – reveals the director of Don Bosco Euro Rege Cambrin – When the camp was built in 2009, Franco Cimma, to whom it is now dedicated, was still alive. For us it is the beginning of a new path. We will manage the plant and host many other clubs in our province». In fact, eleven-player pitches are few. And now none is newer than that of Pagliari, for which, due to intense activity, a series of improvements was needed to make it safer and more usable. Therefore, in addition to the laying of the new synthetic grass surface, numerous interventions relating to extraordinary maintenance were carried out which involved the revision of the substrate and relative slopes, the replacement of the insulating layer and the draining underlayment.

The Franco Cimma sports field is ready. In the photo the boys of the Don Bosco youth team with mayor Peracchini and councilors Frascatore and Cimino posing on the new synthetic turf of the field

«We wanted to give the young players a little dignity – underlines Cimino -. The Cimma has changed its appearance. We have the rainwater disposal system and the irrigation system are also adequate. Outside, however, the driveway, now a dirt road, was paved. For all the interventions, which began in the middle of last June, 500 thousand euros were used».

The works, which have given the city a renovated field ready for use, are part of the action to improve and make the municipal sports facilities more efficient as desired by the administration. «The redevelopment is a sign of attention and closeness to the new generations – explains Peracchini -. Sport is not only an important tool for health prevention, but also a vehicle for promoting values ​​that enrich life”. The sports field, continues the mayor, “should not only be a place to compete, but a space to learn and grow”. Addressing the players, the mayor specified that from today it’s up to them «to have a smile on their faces and respect every opponent. The city needs a better community, people who respect each other.”