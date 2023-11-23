Spice – A wild boar drowned in the sea in front of the Calata Paita pierdespite the timely rescue attempt provided by an Italian launch port moorers. The alarm went off around 9 in the morning.

The ungulate, having entered, no one knows how, inside the port space, on paper guarded and inaccessible from the outside, was noticed by the security cameras of the Lsct terminal while wandering on the edge of the pier.

At a certain point the animal ended up in the sea. He floundered a bit in the waves and then died.