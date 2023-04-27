Rome – The Cassation annulled the acquittal sentence issued in May 2022 by the Court of Appeal of Genoa against Marzia Corini, anesthesiologist accused of having anticipated the death of her cancer-stricken brother with a lethal dose of a powerful sedative to stop him from suffering.

The first section of the Supreme Court sent it back to the Milan Court of Appeal for a new trial on the merits, the 5-month sentence for forgery of the will instead becoming irrevocable.