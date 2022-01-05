Spice – Thiago Motta and Spezia prepared the match against Verona without thinking about the risk that the Venetian healthcare company would block the trip, due to the outbreak in Tudor’s team. “We do our job, the decisions are up to those who have this prerogative. I keep my opinion on the matter”. But in the meantime, even the press conferences organized by the Ligurian club are returning remotely due to the surge in cases. Four are the players stopped by Covid also in La Spezia: Nzola, Manaj, Hristov and Kovalenko but “whoever is available trained well on their return”.

The four points won in the last two days of the first round saved his bench. “I focus on my work, I try to do my best every day to continue on the line drawn with society. I have a motivated group, ready to prove his worth. “On the bench at Maradona he seemed different from the staid attitude adopted in the technical area.” Me tarantolato on the bench? Some matches are lived in one way and others are lived in a different way “.

Returning to Verona, the first leg was a sharp 4-0 defeat: Spezia had 13 absent due to injury, many rookies and midfield cleared. “The most difficult period for us and a defeat that is difficult to digest. We paid for their effectiveness in front of the goal. Today it gives me confidence to see the team has also grown in character as evidenced by the victory in Naples. “It is forbidden to think of Genoa:” We will think about the rest of our commitments after Hellas. “

Among the aspects that the company asked the technician to take care of the involvement of all the elements of the squad, some data for discontent with the lack of use. One is Daniele Verde. “He knows he can do better and he has already done it. I see him in good shape; tomorrow he has the opportunity to play from the start or to the game in progress. Sher trains well, in my opinion he has improved a lot. He has never asked to go to the match. Loan: If it does, we will then make the necessary assessments. ”

