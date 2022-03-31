La Spezia – “If I call them, they are all potentially owners”. Thiago Motta does not exclude the use of any of the eight national teams that Spezia has sent around Europe in these two weeks. Saturday the match against Venice is a kind of salvation set ball for the Ligurians, with 29 points in the standings. Of these, 22 were won against teams on the right side of the ranking. “I expect the best possible Venice. They have shown that they know how to make a result against anyone, and for this we respect them. We are aware that, by expressing ourselves at our highest level, we will have the possibility of achieving a positive result”.

The fans they will accompany the team bus from the hotel to the stadium as they did before the match against Cagliari. “The Picco audience has already shown us that they feel one with the team – says the coach at the press conference -. It will be an important match and therefore the emotions, the mental aspect, will be managed in the best possible way. ‘opponent as we have always done, or playing as a team and enhancing the individual in the collective “.

In the last few weeks they have alternated in four for the role of center forward: Manaj, Nzola, Agudelo and Gyasi. The latter could again be the choice to face Venice. “Gyasi played on the right, left, full-back and central striker – lists Motta -. I know well which role he prefers and the one in which he thinks he expresses himself best. But for his physical, technical and mental qualities he can make a difference in different roles. We’ll see if he will be a forward or right-back. Or maybe initially on the bench, to give us a hand later in the game. I’m sure he will always give his contribution, because he puts the team ahead of himself. “

Against Sassuolo came a clear defeat, at the end of which the coach admitted the superiority of the opponent. But the penalty not whistled by Manuel Volpi in Kovalenko did not go down. “Every detail counts in Serie A and in my opinion we have been penalized. But I prefer to focus on uniformity of criteria. As a player I have always thought that if you whistle often and then maybe let go sometimes, it only creates confusion. match against Sassuolo, in which many fouls were granted to both sides for contacts of that type, then that penalty had to be whistled. But I say that it is in the total game that the single episode is evaluated. I’m not saying this out of controversy, but to make a contribution on an aspect that concerns everyone. Clearly, the players have the task of helping the referees in their decisions, because in this way the show wins and the image of our football also wins abroad “.

Thiago Motta was there for the last time that Italy participated in a World Cup, in Brazil 2014. The 2012 vice-champion of Europe, current coach of Spezia, focused on the elimination of Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri in the play off for Qatar 2022. “Sorry to all Italians e I’m also sorry not to see the national team play the World Cup. The European champion team will not be there, despite the fact that only a few months ago we showed that we know how to play beautiful and winning football. Football is like life: there come moments when you have to face a defeat. Those who work in the national team will be able to understand what happened, build on the basis of this analysis. There is time, but I think we need to think about what will be after this World Cup right now. “

