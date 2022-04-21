La Spzia – “The absolutely positive starting point is the outcome of the competition which represents a huge step forward expected for years, with the indefinite hiring by the regional health system of 211 social health workers: 159 will be hired in La Spezia Asl5, the others, thanks to the scrolling of the ranking, in other companies in our region. Also as regards the Oss Coopservice, to date 33 have been stabilized with permanent contract in Asl5. For the others, the Liguria Region will undertake to find other solutions to find stable employment for all“. So the governor and councilor for health Giovanni Toti during the meeting with the trade unions for the Oss spezzini who, not having passed the competition, risk being unemployed when the Asl5 contract with Coopservice expires.

Also present were the general manager Asl5 Paolo Cavagnaro and the director of the Health and Social Services Department Francesco Quaglia.

“For our part – continues Toti – there is the utmost effort to resolve the issue of redundancies and today’s meeting confirms this, knowing that the lack of stabilization of these people is due to an error which, dating back to the years preceding this administration, has generated an expectation that today we are trying to resolve. What arises is a social issue – he continues – and to resolve it we are making a joint effort with the trade unions and our health care. Certainly another share of operators will be stabilized by the ASL5 to meet the need for personnel for the next few years “.

Regione and Asl5 have made a commitment to continue the interlocutions to ensure the relocation of additional social health workers in accredited health and social health structures.

“At the same time – continues Toti – we will also take action through the offices of the Labor Department to ensure the maximum possible duration of the redundancy fund for those who, at the end of this path, will still remain without a job, in order to have a wide time window that allows further stabilization, also in view of the realization of the projects related to the NRP. We also asked the trade unions to provide us with updated data on the number of operators involved still to be stabilized in order to then be able to sign a trade union agreement that – he concludes – will allow the placement of all redundancies “.