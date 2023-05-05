La Spezia – The volunteers of Caritas they are currently completing the preparation of the Pala Expò of Bragarina, in the eastern area of ​​La Spezia, where the migrants who will disembark from the Geo Barents will be hosted, expected in the port in a few hours. On the spot, it is also located Peter Cimino, Councilor for Public Works of the Municipality of La Spezia who observes: “Everything is proceeding well. We are ready. Now I will go to the quay to wait for the ship”. The arrival of the Geo Barents is expected around 15, al east Garibaldi pier: on board there are 336 shipwrecked people including 52 women and 80 minors, half of them unaccompanied.

La Spezia, the Pala Expò of Bragarina set up with cots from Caritas

Meanwhile, the CGIL together with various representatives of humanitarian organizations and the centre-left, he is holding a garrison near the LSCT gate of the container terminal in solidarity with the refugees arriving to show solidarity. Says Luca Comiti, provincial secretary of the CGIL: “We ask that the minors, around 80, are assisted in La Spezia and not subjected to other trips and that adults can have an integration project in the area”. Thus, Iacopo Montefiori, provincial secretary of the Democratic Party: “Maximum solidarity with the operators of the NGOs who carry out a very important work. We ask for attention and assistance for the arriving migrants. Migration is seen by the government as an emergency but it is a phenomenon that it has been going on for years and must be tackled in the most just and supportive ways”.

Conte in Sarzana: “It was a joke to send the ship to La Spezia”

“We take note of the corrections by the French government, only we Italians have the right to certify the failure of our government’s migration policies”. This was stated by Giuseppe Conte, leader of the Five Star Movement, during an electoral appointment in Sarzana in support of the mayoral candidate Federica Giorgi speaking of the recent controversies between Italy and France on the issue of migrants. Regarding the arrival of the Geo Barents he added: “Those who voted for Meloni thinking he had a recipe for migration policy must acknowledge the failure. The naval blockades were a joke and the landings have quadrupled. Keeping people at sea for a few days moreover, to send a ship to La Spezia is an unworthy joke”.