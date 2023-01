La Spezia – The Tive6 association, after the stops in Bocca di Magra and La Foce, reached the Lizza to donate the third of the four defibrillators purchased. The mayor of La Spezia Pierluigi Peracchini, the two councilors Frascatore and Guerri, Fabio Persichetti, power plant manager of Enel La Spezia, and Tiziana Cattani, Coop Liguria were present at the delivery.(video by Daniele Izzo)



01:51