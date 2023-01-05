La Spezia, the Tive6 association donates a new defibrillator to the village of Lizza



Spice – The third of the four defibrillators purchased by the “Tive6” association has reached the village of Lizza. After the first two deliveries to Bocca di Magra and La Foce, the AED (automatic external defibrillator) was also donated and installed by the Arci Concordia club in the small hilltop village of La Spezia.

Great joy in the words of Paolo Musetti, president of the association: «We have reached the third stage of our journey. The happiness of being here at the Lizza is great. A neighborhood that welcomed us in an extraordinary way: we immediately felt at home. Now even this village has a new piece of equipment that can really be useful. Today I’m announcing the results of two subscriptions. One is “Cuore a punto”: 140 billiard players took part in a solidarity tournament which, together with the Uisp League, raised and donated 2200 euros. Added to these are the 500 euros raised by Arci Campetto. The figures are so important that the delivery of the first four defibrillators we will already plan another two». The goal is to contribute to the configuration of an entirely cardio-protected city.

Mayor Pierluigi Peracchini explains: «The defibrillator placed in several areas of the city must have the purpose of helping each person. Therefore we have collaborated as a Municipality with the Tive6 association in memory of Matteo Tivegna ». And Tiziana Cattani of Coop Liguria speaks of collaboration: «The thing that works in this project is the cooperative network between private individuals and associations. I think it could be an example to follow».

Also present at the delivery of the life-saving device were the councilors Frascatore and Brogi, as well as Fabio Persichetti, power plant manager of Enel La Spezia who recalls Matteo: «He was one of us. The ability of this association, born to remember him, to systematically offer initiatives that bring value to the general community of La Spezia is impressive. Therefore Enel will never fail to support you». Now the appointment is between the districts of San Rocco, Strà and Marinasco. The last defibrillator of the four will be installed outside the restaurant “Margherita and her sisters”.