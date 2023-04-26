La Spezia – Difesa Servizi, an in-house company of the Ministry of Defence, has published the announced tender specifications for theassignment to private individuals of the Naval Technical Museum of Spice. It had never happened before. We are talking about the management and enhancement of the museum of the Navy, «the most important in Italy, of its kind, and among the oldest in the world».

Just think of the unique and extraordinary collection of figureheads, those wooden sculptures that were placed on the prow of ships to ward off bad luck. They come from military ships, they all participated in the events related to the Italian Risorgimento.

The race

The date for submitting offers has been set for 10 July at 10 am. The open procedure provides for the assignment of the property, through “a concession contract for the economic management and enhancement of the properties and business museum activities” of the museum compendium of viale Giovanni Amendola.

The economic value of the concession is considered equal to 4 million 200 thousand euros, in which charges for safety and VAT have not been calculated. It is an estimated value on the basis of historical values ​​relating to the number of admissions and turnover in recent years. Duration of the concession, 144 months.

The investment

The minimum total investment necessary to modernize the halls and exteriors has been quantified by Difesa Servizi at one million 947 thousand euros, of which 742 thousand for architectural works, almost 600 thousand for plant engineering, 332 thousand for fittings, 190 thousand for technological systems , 70,000 for promotion and 39,000 for security.

After the award and before the stipulation of the contract, the concessionaire will have the right to set up a project company, joint stock or limited liability company, even a consortium, as envisaged by the Contract Code. The minimum amount of share capital must be no less than 50 thousand euros.

The project

In the planning guideline document, it is specified that the purpose of the assignment is to promote «the revitalization of the cultural institute, through an innovation that makes it a cutting-edge museum, capable of attracting new tourist flows and, consequently to increase economic income”. The design hypothesis proposes «a renewed architecture of the spaces and display equipment and a progressive and massive implementation of technologies useful for generating a strong emotional and participatory impact». Immersiveness, digital, sensory accessibility, multimedia.

The scientific committee

The concessionaire will have to start from a systematic study of the collections and their layout, in agreement with a technical-scientific committee that will be appointed for this purpose. It will have to overcome the main current critical issues, such as the density of the finds, the obsolescence of the furnishings and the low attractiveness deriving from a traditional and non-interactive approach.

The project proposal provides novelty as a cafeteria, book shop, luggage storage, the recovery and new functionalization of the current cannon warehouses, through demolition and reconstruction works, the construction of a pavilion with large windows overlooking the garden and a covered walkway, the creation of educational workshops for children and teenagers.

History

The Naval Technical Museum, which is located inside the Military Arsenal, includes more than 150 models of ships and boats, about 2,500 medals, 6,500 relics and 2,000 documents, as well as 5,000 technical and historical volumes. The collection began at the end of the 16th century by the Dukes of Savoy, in Villafranca in Provence, the then seat of the nascent Savoy Navy, therefore long before the construction of the Royal Arsenal, 1869, and the establishment of the Naval Technical Museum, 1925 The collections are divided into sections.

Origins is the section dedicated to the close bond that unites La Spezia to the Marina, and which characterizes the vocation of the museum.

The workers section tells the work of the master craftsmen of the Museum and the Arsenale. The section Men, companies, heroes traces the contribution of the Italian Navy through its men, creators of technological discoveries and examples of enterprise and courage, both in times of peace and war. The Technical and excellence section shows the innovative capabilities of military research, unique in the world.

Marconi room

Among the rooms, dedicated to naval weapons, diving, the epic of divers, and much more, the youngest is the one dedicated to Marconi, who in 1897 conducted the first tests in the world of naval radiotelegraphy in La Spezia. It houses one of the most important collections in the world of original Marconian devices and bears witness to the long collaboration that the famous inventor had with the Navy and the important role he played in the evolution of the radio.

This collaboration was so close and synergistic that Guglielmo Marconi he was appointed officer of the Royal Navy.

In the external space, a particular relic stands out, a section of the hull of the Elettra ship, Marconi’s laboratory ship – granted on loan for use by the Municipality of Santa Margherita Ligure. The ship was recovered in the 60s from the former Yugoslavia and dissected into various parts, now distributed in various Italian and foreign museums.