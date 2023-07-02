Video

La Spezia – The excellent wines of the Region are back on display. From the vineyards of the Cinque Terre overlooking the sea to the terraces of the extreme west, the sixteenth edition of Liguria da Bere takes back the stage. The event, dedicated to the best local productions, saw the wines, the land and the producers of the eight Ligurian DOC and four IGT as protagonists. The novelty of the 2023 version, however, was the creation of the Arena Talk Show, dedicated to shows and presentations. Service by Daniele Izzo



