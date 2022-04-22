After two stop editions due to Covid, the historic Fiera di San Giuseppe is back in the city. Over 500 stalls, for a total of 15 thousand square meters of fair, including stalls of sweets, pork, household products, accessories and clothing. Nothing different from tradition, the citizens: “We missed it so much”

La Spezia – A convincing debut for the San Giuseppe fair, which returned to La Spezia after three years of hiatus due to a pandemic. Good turnout and overall acceptable weather, for an event that counts over 500 stalls, for a total of 15 thousand square meters of fair, including stalls of sweets, pork, cold cuts and cheeses, but also dried fruit, household products, clothing and accessories .