Video

Daniele Izzo

La Spezia – The curtain has closed, once again. The San Giuseppe Fair greeted with smiles and respected traditions, making an appointment for next year. A bad weather Monday wasn't enough to ruin the party. Thousands of people invaded the four kilometers of exhibition in the three days dedicated to the patron saint of the city. And the sellers, on the other side of the counters, said they were satisfied with the harvest.



00:46