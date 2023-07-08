La Spezia – It’s tiny. A wad of fur. Tiger coat, huge eyes. She was thrown on the side of the road last night. Conspicuously wounded, motionless, but still alive. And when she was seen, and fortunately picked up, the first instinct was to think that she had been run over by a car, which hadn’t stopped to help. Many cats, unfortunately, die like this. The last one, just a few days ago, at the Ripa. X-rays revealed a very different reality. Tremendous. Someone shot her, pointing to his nose. Inside the body, so slender, the plates revealed at least eighty tiny dots. They would be hunting pellets. I exploded with a rifle. Even at close range. A madness. So much so that the same veterinary doctors who have visited her have not been able to understand. And much less have they been able to say if he will be saved.

He is under therapy, but there is very little that can be done, unfortunately. Surgical intervention cannot be done, there is no normal wound to suture. The pellets went deep. The creature has been secured, entrusted to the boys of the non-profit organization L’Impronta, who manage the refuge of the Municipality of La Spezia. Terrible situations they have seen many, since they took care of those abandoned, abused, beaten dogs and cats. Miracles they have done, many times, managing to recover situations that appeared desperate. The canine itself has changed its face since they’ve been around. It has become a model shelter, well-kept, with lots of greenery and a lot of care for the “guests”. But this time, this time there is very little that can be done. Stand by her, give her a drink. Pet her. Make her feel that the world of “humans” also has something good.

Upon his arrival, everyone was moved. She is so small. They were also deeply outraged. Because a gunshot was fired at a little being who has a few months to live. So whoever fired is someone who owns a rifle. And that he didn’t hesitate to use it against a living target. After the medical check, the automatic reporting to the police was triggered. It happens whenever there is a crime. And here, the crime is evident. The police are already moving. Fortunately, there are elements to work on. One track is via Brigola. That’s where the kitten was found. Thrown away like a rag. She fits in the palm of the hands. She is clinging to life – the volunteers say moved – with all her strength.

His sadness is touching: his eyes, one of which unfortunately appears damaged, look into the distance. Little head down, the kitty is desperate. She is inconceivable, thinking you can hurt a helpless kitten. It is madness, an unjustifiable cruelty. Yet it happened. And not in a wood, or in the open countryside, but in a neighborhood on the outskirtsrent of houses, cars, people. Someone, perhaps, has seen, or in any case heard. What has been committed is also a severely punished criminal offence. Whoever did it will be called to account. It could be a matter of a few hours. Anyone who owns a shotgun must report it. There is a register. And it is possible that the person responsible, knowing that he will be found, will come forward. For the kitten, one can only hope that she manages to resist, despite that barrage of pellets driven into her. It is not possible to remove them.