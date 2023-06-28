La Spezia – Futuristic, modern and above all functional. The Alberto Picco stadium will continue to redo its look, looking increasingly to the future. While in viale Fieschi demolition work on the old grandstand is proceeding at a rapid pacethe teamwork between the Municipality, the Region and Spezia Calcio for the make-up of the facility led to the chapter of the final presentation.

Spezia Calcio, presented the rendering of the new Picco stadium



The project, illustrated in the splendid Villa Marigola in Lerici, turned out to be in the wake traced by the expectations of the square. «I’m honest, I was hoping we could all celebrate together. – declares the president of the eagle company Philip Platek – But that was not the case. I was disappointed, like the fans, with the final result of the sports season. So instead of jubilation, let’s look at this presentation in the light of a rebirth, with the aim of returning to Serie A as soon as possible. We will try to do it with a new manager, team and stadium. The eagle will be reborn from the ashes like the phoenix».



A render of the new stadium

The conviction of the number one in via Melara is strong. The sporting outcome has not dampened the desire to look to the future, starting right from the new stadium in viale Fieschi. The design, entrusted to Gau Arena, began in the summer of 2021 and at the end of September it will give the fans another piece of the work: the new grandstand. After the completion of the first phase, with the renovation of the Curva Piscina and the restructuring of the restrooms, the second will include the complete modernization of the oldest sector of the stadium. In detail, the following will be carried out: restructuring and expansion of the changing rooms; modernization of the grandstand, including the construction of the new roof and increase in capacity to 1353 seats; construction of a new building containing the media area, press room, mixed zone, flash zone, offices and hospitality area; change of seats; and finally, completion of 8 skyboxes, with six and ten seats, and new field boxes.



The architect of Gau Arena Gino Zavanella explains: «There are four major themes that we have addressed. The first was the adaptation of the capacity to Serie A. E when the works are completed, the Peak will have 12,094 sessions. The second: a new medium area. Third: give a good welcome to viewers. Finally, change the seats that were now old». In short, the shortcomings were not few. Without forgetting the roofing of the grandstand, which has already been removed in the last month. Zavanella resumes: «A new roof was necessary. The old one was run down, almost dangerous. We also had to do something for the sessions, which will exceed one thousand three hundred in number and will be divided into silver, gold and authority». above which u will risea renewed press box, including ninety seats in addition to another seven reserved for people with disabilities and their companions. Finally, still with regard to the media, all television production will be moved from the steps to the renewed sector.



“It wasn’t easy to draw him. – concludes Zavanella – The La Spezia stadium has very complex areas. Specifically, four grandstands, each one different from the other. Tying them up was the biggest obstacle of the whole project». The total investment is 12 million euros. Of these, just over three have already been spent on the Curva Piscina. The remaining 8.9, however, will serve to complete the last stages of the journey undertaken in 2021. The third and last, in particular, will concern the work perhaps most felt by the fans and will become reality in the summer months of 2024: the coverage of the Curva Ferrovia.

Remaining in the near future, however, the hypothetical date for the completion of the grandstand works falls in September. This means that, as predictable, the eaglets will have to take the field away from the Golfo dei Poeti in the first days of the next Serie B. “We’ll ask the League to play a few away games at the start of the championship,” concluded the club’s managing director Nicolò Peri.