La Spezia – External and internal cameras, free wifi and two latest generation Baudouin engines in step with anti-pollution regulations. The newborn motor vessel donated to the Cinque Terre Golfo dei Poeti Maritime Consortium bears the colors of the sea, white and blue. And she was called Riomajor, a tribute to Riomaggiore. Due to the orange alert which postponed its inauguration at the end of August, it was presented to the authorities yesterday, after having already hosted more than a few tourists on board.

«It was built by Boschetti shipyards in Cesenatico, specialized in this type of vessel – says the president of the consortium Rudi Biassoli – and is sister to the Lerici and Levanto, although slightly smaller in size. We are talking, specifically, about 32 meters long and 7 meters wide. The capacity is 556 passengers in local navigation and 428 in coastal navigation”.

The new motor vessel Riomajor

Investments like this, adds the mayor of La Spezia Pierluigi Peracchini, «qualify the entire city. Spezia is changing and communicating with tourists from all over the world with quality services is essential. The path is clear, we must continue to follow it.” The director of Confartigianato Giuseppe Menchelli is of the same opinion: «We are happy to have among our ranks a consortium that has invested in safety, services and eco-sustainability».

The latter is a fundamental characteristic in an area increasingly burdened by important tourist flows. «The Cinque Terre have become an international destination – underlines the mayor of Riomaggiore Fabrizia Pecunia -. The marine protected area is suffering, so the pressure on the sea must be managed. Therefore it is essential to make investments that safeguard the environment like this motor vessel.”



The motor ship Riomajor was presented on the Morin promenade

But the Riomajor will not only serve tourism. «The sea expresses itself very strongly in our Liguria, both positively and negatively – reiterates the regional councilor Giacomo Raul Giampedrone -. The waters must continue to be an important communication route, the idea is to continue the idea of a sort of marine subway. But not only. These boats, in fact, will also be fundamental in more delicate emergency cases. I’m working on this.”