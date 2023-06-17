La Spezia – «Said like this, it almost seems like it was easy. The first theft of the work. The discovery, while he was taking the path of Swiss, hidden in the warehouse of a well-known art dealer. Then the second theft attempt, thwarted by putting a copy in place of the original. We knew about the attention of the criminals. It sounds simple, but it wasn’t like that at all.” She is veiled with emotion, the major’s voice Alessandro Caprio, commander of the Carabinieri of the Cultural Heritage Protection Unit of Genoa. He can’t hold back the emotion, telling how it was saved that extraordinary painting by Pieter Brueghel the Youngerthat Croci fission which twice risked vanishing into thin air, swallowed up by the rich market of works of art stolen on commission.

La Spezia, the crucifixion of Castelnuovo by Pieter Brueghel at the Lia Museum



It’s hot inside the corridor of the Lia Museum. It’s hot. And the words seem to bounce from one side to the other, while the waiting crowd undertakes to “resist” the heat, captured by the story of that daring rescue. The major of the Arma confides that he really risked losing that painting. “We wouldn’t be here suffering from the heat – he says – if we hadn’t been able to hold him back, to intercept him, on the way to the Swiss border”. The wait seems endless. The authorities speak. Superintendent Cristina Bartolini and officials Valentina Tonini, Rossana Vitello and Martina Avogadro coordinated the works for the Superintendency. The team, completed by the Florentine restorer Alberto Dimuccio, worked in several phases on the canvas, first with the diagnostic phase, then with the restoration, which brought new details to light. We worked on the net to protect and save the masterpiece.

The University of Genoa, with Maria Clelia Galassi and Paolo Triolo. The University of Naples, with Pier Luigi Leone De Castris. The Superintendence. The carabinieri. The diocese, with Monsignor Paolo Cabano and all the high offices. And the parish, of course. Because that painting is from the church of Castelnuovo Magra. And that’s where it will return. And it is only exceptionally that – from today until the end of September – it is exhibited at the Lia Museum, so that it can be admired by all. Don Alessandro Chiantaretto is present for the Castelnovese parish of Santa Maria Addolorata. Until now little known to international critics, it belongs to the famous series of Crucifixions, attributable to a lost model by Pieter Brueghel the Elder, reiterated and updated by his son and his workshop. The group of twenty-two works, all of different formats, is not homogeneous and also includes some examples of composition totally different from the Castelnuovo Magra model. There is, for the Carispezia Foundation, the president Andrea Corradino. Because it was the banking institution that bore the costs of the restoration. And Coop contributed to the rest. He who knows how he would be affected, Peter Brueghel the Younger, if you could see how much affection has been poured into his work. The Lia dedicated an impressive exhibition to him, curated by Emanuele Martera. At the entrance is a huge self-portrait. To access the exhibition hall there is a slight climb, then a narrow door. Access to “paradise” must be conquered. And there she was, on the throne. The restored canvas. Alone, in the center. And, in the room behind him, three other works by the same Flemish artist, who created at least twenty versions, all made in his workshop, all preserved in the great museums of the world.

This, at the Lia, is the only one in Italy. They come Restoration details revealed. It is also thanks to the magnificent wooden structure, if it has been preserved, if it has reached this far. That is why the work is exhibited in such a way that the back, the part of the frame, can also be admired. Mayor Pierluigi Peracchini follows the explanation. He stops to admire the details. “We have the opportunity – he explains – to have a masterpiece in our area that we can present to the public after its restoration”. It is also the first release for the new manager of the cultural area, Silvia Ferrari. A debut in total white, behind the scenes, but not too much. There is an illustrious guest, among the three other works by Brueghel. It is even the Crucifixion from the church of Saint Séverin in Paris, which arrived on loan. It was chosen – explains the director of the Lia Andrea Marmori – because “it allows a comparison never made before, iconographic and stylistic, between two examples of this subject”. The other canvas, the Ascent of Christ to Mount Calvary, in the Estense Galleries of Modena, on the other hand, bears witness to «the success of this theme already at the end of the sixteenth century». The third gem is The kermesse of San Giorgio, from the National Museum of Pisa. It is important because “the figures drawn from the peasant context, which participate in the religious subject, are also found with continuity in other works of the artist’s workshop”.