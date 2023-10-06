La Spezia – It’s 12.13pm when the bottle of champagne crashes on the hull of the Multi-purpose offshore patrol vessel Ruggiero Di Lauria releasing the applause of those present. Tradition was respected. And the journey of the new unit soon available to the Navy began under the best auspices. Di Lauria’s baptism, which took place at Fincantieri factory in Muggianoinvolved workers, authorities and guests, and it was a real party.

La Spezia, the multipurpose offshore patrol vessel Ruggiero Di Lauria was launched



The company handed over the keys to the sixth, and penultimate, PPA to the Navy. A highly flexible ship capable of carrying out different tasks, such as patrolling rather than sea rescue or combat. «We know the important role that this unit will play in various areas» explains the representative of the workers Roberto Vignali, who then focused on a construction process that «involved three hundred workers, most of them from external companies». «More than half – he continues – were not born in Italy. They come from Asia, Africa and South America and without their contribution this and other boats would never have seen the sea. Therefore, we must thank them.”

La Spezia, here are the characteristics of the multipurpose offshore patrol vessel Ruggiero Di Lauria





Words that generated spontaneous and thunderous applause. The same one who, a few minutes later, welcomed at the microphone General Claudio Graziano, president of Fincantieri. «The multi-purpose offshore patrol boats – he underlines – are part of the Naval Program signed in 2013». The units are designed in the Light, Light Plus and Full versions, have an innovative concept and are intended for the control of maritime spaces of national interest, the protection of the marine environment and the support of rescue operations for the population affected by natural disasters. The law provides for seven. So far, six have been built. The latest one, under construction in Riva Trigoso, will see the light in the near future. «Fincantieri and the Italian Navy – continues Graziano – are achieving all the objectives of the project. I can therefore only underline the importance of this report, especially at a time when threats in the Mediterranean have increased.” And it is precisely thanks to this harmony, he concludes, “that Italy can boast one of the most appreciated ship products in the whole world”, of which the Ruggiero Di Lauria is the latest discovery.

In fact, like its twins, the latest multipurpose offshore patrol vessel also has different combat configurations. 143 meters long, it can travel at a speed of over 31 knots and accommodate 171 crew members. Furthermore, it is equipped with a combined diesel-turbine plant and also an electric propulsion system. The technologies on board, therefore, they are wasted. It has two modes, one defined as light and the other full. Both complemented by incredible self-defense capabilities. In short, it is a specimen that, like its predecessors, will be admired throughout the world. He confirms it the Chief of Staff of the Navy, Admiral Enrico Credendino: «The peculiarity of this ship is that it can be converted in a few moments. You can change missions during construction and carry out work at sea at three hundred and sixty degrees. We are talking about an extremely advanced PPA from a technological point of view. She comes from a family that has created discontinuity with the past precisely because of these qualities.”

The ceremony continued solemnly until the auspicious breaking of the bottle. The Mameli anthem resounded on the dock, the godmother, Professor Ilaria Lazzereschi, cut the ribbon and the ship’s book was signed by Graziano and Credendino, as well as by the president of the Liguria Region Gianmarco Medusei. The motto “noli me tangere”, don’t touch me, has been repeated several times. While Di Lauria’s story will return to sea from January 2024. Great admiral of the kingdom of Aragon and Sicily, appointed head of the fleet by King Peter III, Ruggiero Di Lauria is in fact one of the great maritime figures in the history of Italy. From a young age he demonstrated great leadership qualities and the battles won at sea were countless. The latest Ppa, built by Fincantieri and soon in the Navy fleet, is dedicated to him, to an admiral endowed with excellent military skills and nautical knowledge.