Spice – They never stop, when they fly over Liguria. They don't rest. Close in formation, in large flocks, they know they have to fly and fly again, for hundreds of kilometers a day, towards the center of Europe. Supported by an extraordinary instinct, in the late winter period they face very difficult journeys to get to nest. And when that majestic crane was seen on the ground, between the docks of the port of La Spezia, everyone's hearts sank. Because he couldn't fly anymore. And she was left alone, lost, with no longer any possibility of feeding herself.

The moment the crane was freed, in a photo taken by Enpa volunteers

It happened a few weeks ago. And the good news is that she managed to save herself, thanks to the care provided by the volunteers of the Enpa of Campomorone. And finally she left againalone, on the trail of thousands of other cranes, which it will have to rejoin.

Cranes never travel alone. Wonderful creatures, with wings that once opened reach 2 meters and 40 centimeters, they are of an unattainable beauty for humans, who admire them from the ground. They extend their necks, extend their legs, fly in a “V” formation. Each one knows perfectly what to do, where to take sides, who to follow. Wonderful who has a perfect strategy. Because that shape, those positions, those particular postures, make the journey better. Each crane, by putting itself in its place, helps itself and the others. And this ancient alliance, written in DNA, helps the species to survive, to reach the place where it can find the perfect conditions to reproduce. Each with their own partner, monogamous and faithful.

«When the magnificent specimen of crane unable to fly arrived from La Spezia – says Enpa. Fortunately, the tests showed that it was “only” a hematoma on one wing, probably the result of an impact trauma. No fractures.” A rare entry, though Campomorone: «Cranes are famous migratory birds that form proverbial V-shaped flocks, covering very long distances, but it is difficult for a specimen to stop in these parts». At the Ligurian Cras they didn't lose heart. «Tall and elegant, with very long necks and legs and a wingspan of almost two and a half metres, these birds are as imposing and spectacular as they are not easy to manage – the volunteers confessed – fortunately we are good here!

Who knows what injured the La Spezia crane. Who knows what human devilment he has come across. The only certainty is that she had to get off, that she ran aground on that lot, in the middle of the port area. And that she would have died of starvation if she hadn't been collected. Spezia does not have a Cras. You have relied on Lipu of Livorno for years. Then, when the agreement was not renewed by the Region, the Lipu volunteers from La Spezia gave up. Enpa remains available for the luckiest birds. And so the great crane traveled to Campomorone, with its battered wing. And it was well received: «Here he was able to count on the experience of veterinarians and operators who were passionate and above all trained in the hospitalization and management of wild animals».

It took a few weeks. She was helped to feed herself, she was cared for. And she has proven to be very attached to life. “The days of rest and the food helped her recover – confirms Enpa – our crane has fully recovered, clearly demonstrating to us her desire to resume her journey”. Thus the day of her liberation arrived. In the video shot when the gate was opened, she showed no hesitation. Straight up, the little head oriented towards its destination, as if guided by some invisible presence. «She took off directly on site – Enpa confirms – she was ready to continue the migration, she regained her freedom».

The health conditions are good. The only deprivation on the journey will be the lack of other cranes. The Campomorone volunteers invite you “not to worry, as you will have to face the long journey alone”. They explain that «it happens that some specimens travel late and therefore leave after the others, facing the journey alone. And after all, by now she was truly irrepressible.” The reason is there. The pairs remain together during this period, for nesting, and only until spring. It is a very short period, in which the female generally lays a pair of eggs, which are incubated for almost a month, with the two parents alternating and supporting each other both in hatching and in bringing food to the young. The La Spezia crane really has no time to waste. There are those who are waiting for her, to give birth to two new chicks.