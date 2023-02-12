“Carlevà dea Speza”: so much success and fun in Piazza Verdi in La Spezia



Spice – Wednesday Addams, Tigger, Spiderman, Batman, but also Maia and Batiston. Exactly three years after the last time, the “Carlevà dea Speza”, one of the oldest carnivals in Italy, has returned to coloring Piazza Verdi in La Spezia.

Confetti, streamers and parties from the early hours of the morning characterized La Spezia’s Sunday. A day that began at 10.30 with the opening of registrations for the parade of masks and the DJ set by Davide Micoli. Immediately after lunch, then, it was the turn of the “Nasi Uniti” and the Magician Chico to entertain the quasi five thousand people poured into the city centre.

It was from 3 pm, however, that the “Carlevà dea Speza” came alive. In fact, the scene was taken by the “Masked Competition” which saw more than 130 masks parade in front of the jury, divided between groups and individuals. The most popular costumes among children aged 0 to 12 were undoubtedly Wednesday Addams, a character who returned to the limelight after the Netflix series, and the timeless Tigger. Then there were the princesses, as well as the superheroes and references to Spezia Calcio, the city team that young people from La Spezia have been able to follow in Serie A for the past three years.

“We made so many children happy” underlined the organizer of the event Marco Tarabugi in thanking the various associations that contributed to making the carnival fun and joyful. He resumes: «Seeing so many smiling little La Spezia people, playing in masks, scattered throughout Piazza Verdi was fantastic. All the parties involved made it possible to organize this great event: unity was strength. We had the goal of entertaining the little ones and we succeeded: so I’m satisfied». The words of Daniela Carli, city councilor of the Città dei bambini echo him: «We went back to having the carnival, albeit partially restricted, and everyone had fun. It was a really nice party, well organised. I hope that the citizens were happy with an event that, after three years, we have managed to re-propose». Now, the appointment is fixed for next year, when the “Carlevà dea Speza”: «it will involve the whole city and I hope even more people» he concluded.

Here are all the award-winning masks:

Best female mask: Diletta Vivaldi with “Banana Split”

Best Male Mask: Adrian Roman with “Original Dominican Mask”

Batiston Prize: Alessandro Montalti with “aeronautics”

Maia Prize: Viola Vivarelli with “the lady of the carnival”

Best group: Lilith and Katrin Allegria with “the popcorn machine”

Best men’s sports mask: Pietro Magnani with “Spezia Calcio fan”

Best female sports mask: Perla Zorrilla with “the emblem of Spezia Calcio”

Carnival King Award: Nathan, Edward and Antoine with “It was a pirate’s nest and we are their children”

Best Original Male Mask: Davide Navarra with “Yuppi Dou”

Best female original mask: Zoe Marie Coppola with “the policeman of Piazza Brin”