La Spezia – Americans in the city centre. No, it is not the title of a film but what happened in the center of La Spezia. The figures of the 92nd Buffalo Division association, enthusiasts of American military history of the Second World War, paraded through the streets of the city centre. Departing from the arsenal at 10, the vintage vehicles passed through via Chiodo to stop in piazza Verdi. (Video Daniele Izzo)



00:56