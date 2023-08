The four days dedicated to youth cycling have just begun. The 47th edition of the Giro della Lunigiana, also nicknamed the “Race of the future champions”, started from the city centre. In Piazza Europa, after the presentation of the teams, a first start was staged, with the checkered flag in the hand of Mayor Pierluigi Peracchini. In via del Canaletto, then, the second, in the direction of Buonviaggio.

#Spezia #47th #edition #Giro #della #Lunigiana #city #centre